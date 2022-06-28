Why a Toronto Film Festival Trusts Christie to Illuminate Its Outdoor Cinema

Christie (opens in new tab) returns to light up the big screen at the brand-new Lavazza IncluCity Festival, organized by the ICFF. This year’s festivities will transform the iconic cobblestone streets of Toronto’s Distillery Historic District into an outdoor cinema village, celebrating multiculturalism and the best of international cinema from June 27-July 15.

“We are proud to continue our sponsorship of ICFF,” said Arlonna Seymour, executive director, corporate marketing, Christie. “ICFF’s exciting new location in the Distillery District is a wonderful combination of community and cinema, and one we’re pleased to support with our industry-leading cinema projectors.”

(Image credit: Christie)

After two successful years as the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, the festival welcomes moviegoers to the new cinema village. “As a festival, we are proud to continue innovating and creating new experiences for our audience. This incredible initiative is the result of the work and passion with our partner Christie," said Cristiano de Florentiis, ICFF co-founder and artistic director. “We are ecstatic to bring people back together to enjoy friendship and films. With Christie and ICFF, audiences will indulge in a digital cinematic experience like no other.”

The open-air cinema will feature couch seating and large screens illuminated by Christie projectors. The Christie CP4230 4K DCI-compliant cinema projector will light up the outdoor Trinity Street theater, while the CP4415-RGB with Real|Laser technology will light up the indoor venue at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts. Christie’s DCI-compliant cinema projectors will bring a premium movie-going experience to this year’s festival.

Christie is dedicated to sponsoring film festivals around the world, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival, and the Shanghai Film Festival.