Who Is Missing From College During the Pandemic? A Lot of Students, Actually (EdSurge)

"They might be on your roster, but they’re ghosting you. So what’s an online professor to do when students just aren’t participating? "—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's a mystery story: professors are searching for students who are on their roster but not showing up for class. Are they unwell? Are they missing? Are they ghosting instructors? More students are expected to drop out around mid-term. This article also contextualizes new stats that reveal undergrad enrollment has dropped 4% from last year, first-time community college enrollment is down 23%, and overall freshman enrollment is down 16% percent.