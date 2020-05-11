What's Next: Changes in disability services could add more flexibility (Education Dive)

"As the coronavirus took hold in the U.S., colleges' disability services offices were busy helping with the rapid shift online. Often, they only had days to contact faculty members to confirm students with disabilities had what they needed to continue classes remotely."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The shift to remote learning meant that schools had to address accommodations for students with disabilities to learn online. Moving forward, these solutions could help carve pathways for new remote learning options that will better serve all students.