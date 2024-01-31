What You Need to Know about the New JVC RM-LP450G Slow-Motion Controller

Introducing the new JVC Professional Video RM-LP450G Slow-Motion Controller for its vMix Studio Switchers. Designed specifically for sports broadcasting, the new RM-LP450G caters to the replay needs of this market to increase the speed of a live playback workflow.

With a modern appearance and simple control layout, the RM-LP450G offers 38 backlit keys to help quickly identify important functions and reduce the chance of errors. The controller is also equipped with quick-action Playback Search Disks and Control T-bar for speed control of the video playback. Up to eight video inputs can be instantly accessed to capture the action from multiple camera angles and tailor playback for analysis and programming.

“This winning combination of eight video sources and instant replay offers in-house stadium and arena production teams a simple, cost-effective way to output video directly to a scoreboard,” said Joseph D’Amico, VP, JVC Professional Video. “We are excited to deliver this new controller and look forward to seeing what our customers in the sports and live events industries accomplish with the solution.”

In addition to the Control T-bar, which provides increasing or decreasing playback speeds with a simple fingertip control, the RM-LP450G comes complete with several other buttons and functions. Among these are the inner and outer Playback Search Disks for endless forward and reverse search of recorded video. With search capabilities varying from frame-by-frame to 16 times real-time, the controller can be set to different speeds according to the needs of the operator.

The available Playback MARK Area function enables users to indicate the IN and OUT point of the camera playback for marking the start and end points of a particular play in a game to use during in-game replays, slow-motion reviews or post-game highlight reels. Additionally, a CAMERA Selection Area function for the replay input enables users to set a slow-motion playback either for live programming or to be previewed prior to live broadcast.