What to Know about the Key Digital Wall Box Switcher/Extender Kit

Key Digital (opens in new tab) has updated its single-gang wall box switcher-extender/transmitter solution with the introduction of the KD-XWPS 4K UHD, power-over-CAT, HDMI/USB-C auto-switching switcher/transmitter plus receiver kit.

“Sometimes, a single-gang box is all that’s available in an existing infrastructure, noted DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales. “We developed the hugely popular KD-EXWPSTx single-gang switcher in response to requests from our users facing such situations. With the new KD-XWPS, we’ve bundled the updated KD-EXWPSTx-2 with our KD-X444SPRx receiver as a packaged kit. The switcher/transmitter is PoC powered from the receiver for simple installation and the IR sensor is built into the front panel—a single CAT run is all that’s needed.”

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

The enhanced KD-EXWPSTx-2 single-gang wall- or desktop-box-mounted switcher/transmitter can extend a 4K/18G signal up to 50 meters / 164 feet, along with relaying IR remote signals captured by the integrated IR sensor for retransmit via the KD-X444SPRx receiver to control remotely located displays and other equipment. A single front panel button allows KD-XWPS users to select between the switchers’ front panel HDMI and USB-C inputs. Or, when auto-switching is enabled, newly detected sources are automatically selected, and newly disconnected sources are switched away from.

The KD-XWPS kit handles a host of protocols and interfaces, including fully licensed HDCP 2.2, 18 Gbps bandwidth support, TMDS re-clocking and signal regeneration, EDID handshake and management, and deep color support up to 4K/UHD 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bit or 60Hz 4:2:2/12 bit, with support for DTS and Dolby surround audio up to and including 6.1 streams.