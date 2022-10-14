Key Digital Appoints KLM Marketing as Manufacturer’s Rep

Key Digital has appointed Mechanicsville, VA-based firm KLM Marketing (opens in new tab) as its manufacturer’s rep for the Middle Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Eastern PA, Southern NJ and Washington, D.C. The announcement was made by DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales, and represents the brand’s ongoing initiative to expand its national sales force.

“When looking to better serve the mid-Atlantic region,” remarked Rains. “KLM Marketing was the obvious rep firm to partner with. They share our passion for providing effective solutions to end-user needs and a well-earned reputation for unsurpassed customer support.”

Established in 2002, KLM provides video and intercom, access control, and new AV solutions in the mid-Atlantic region. It offers system design, sales/technical training, and site visits and strive for total customer support by working closely with end users to fit their needs with a solid solution.

Key Digital now joins KLM Marketing’s roster of brands, which also includes Alpha Communications, Axton, FLIR, KBC, TOA and VMP. Firm principals Paul Walter and Rob Leiggi will be joined by a dedicated team of sales personnel in promoting Key Digital’s products to the burgeoning market in these regions.

(Image credit: Key Digital)

“Great technology is just a start to meeting customer needs,” added KLM Marketing sales manager Rob Leiggi.” Reliability, cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and the support infrastructure to ensure customer satisfaction are also critical elements. We are confident that Key Digital’s innovative product line and their willingness to go the extra mile with tailored solutions will be embraced by our customers and look forward to working together.”