What to Know About Humly's Three ISO Certifications for Workplace Excellence

Humly has achieved certification in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards: ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 27001 for Information Security Management. The ISO certification is globally recognized and establishes credibility and trust among consumers, clients, and business partners. This designation validates Humly's adherence to the highest international standards of quality assurance, environmental responsibility, and information security.

"Achieving these ISO certifications is truly a testament to how mature Humly is as a company and what an incredible team we have," said Miyabi Holm, head of product and operation at Humly. "In today's international marketplace, such a designation validates that our organization adheres to global standards of quality, environmental responsibility, and information security. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, and the broader community."

What to Know About Each Certification

ISO 9001: Quality Management —This certification reflects Humly's commitment to consistent quality and continuous improvement in its products and services. It ensures that the company meets customer and regulatory requirements efficiently and effectively.

—This certification reflects Humly's commitment to consistent quality and continuous improvement in its products and services. It ensures that the company meets customer and regulatory requirements efficiently and effectively. ISO 14001: Environmental Management —Humly's certification in environmental management highlights its dedication to minimizing environmental impact. This standard underscores the company's proactive approach to sustainable business practices and its responsibility towards the planet.

—Humly's certification in environmental management highlights its dedication to minimizing environmental impact. This standard underscores the company's proactive approach to sustainable business practices and its responsibility towards the planet. ISO 27001: Information Security Management—By achieving ISO 27001 certification, Humly demonstrates its robust information security management system, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and maintaining the highest levels of security and confidentiality for its clients.