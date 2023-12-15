What to Know about Aurora's New 2x2 Ceiling Tile

The SKR-22T-XFR is the latest speaker innovation from Aurora. This lightweight speaker delivers clear sound with enhanced fidelity. Its ability to reproduce 180-degree sound field allows the use of only one speaker in a room for mono operation. Installation is quick, less costly, and less messy as there is no cutting of ceiling tiles or back boxes to mount. Just drop the tile into a 2x2 ceiling grid, connect the speaker wire and you are done. For 4x2 ceiling grids, all that is required is to cut the tile in half and add a standard ceiling divider.

With full range of audio, not only do presenters sound clear and crisp, but the presentation material is produced without missing the lows or the highs compared to the typical 5” to 6” round ceiling speakers. Add a 25-watt PoE+ Dante amplifier using the Aurora DTX-AMP25-M to further complete the room audio solution. The DTX-AMP25-M can also take Line in for analog systems as well.

Features to know: