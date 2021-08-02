Wharfedale Pro Expands 8-Inch Loudspeaker Line

The What: Wharfedale Pro has added two 8-inch models to its Tourus series of plastic active loudspeakers. The Tourus-AX8 and the USB/Bluetooth enabled Tourus-AX8-MBT join the Tourus 12-inch and Tourus 15-inch models that were announced in 2020.

The What Else: Using the same design philosophy as the larger Tourus models, the new 8-inch models have durable ABS plastic cabinets with handles, rigging points, and strong full-face steel grilles to protect the custom Wharfedale Pro drivers and electronics inside.

Key specifications for the Tourus 8-inch models include 250 watts of continuous output power and a 1.75-inch HF compression driver. As with other models of Tourus, the system is Class D bi-amplified and uses convection cooling to ensure audio clarity and long-term reliability.

The Tourus-AX8-MBT model also brings Bluetooth connectivity, a USB input for direct .mp3/.wav file playback and a TWS link mode, allowing for wire-free stereo pairing.

The Bottom Line: With RCA, XLR, and 6.3mm jack inputs, the versatile Tourus 8-inch models can be used in almost any audio application. They are are also ideal partners for the recently introduced T-Sub-AX15B active subwoofer.