Welcome to the Family: Dante Introduces New Video Solutions—Here's Why That's Good News

Audinate Group Limited is launching a new family of solutions under the Dante AV brand (opens in new tab). The first two solutions include Dante AV-Ultra, previously Dante AV, and Dante AV-H, which will allow OEMs and end users to deliver networked video over standard Gigabit networks.

“Dante AV symbolizes everything we wanted in a name for our new product family,” said Bryce Dunn, senior director of product management. "We are excited to introduce a broader range of solutions to address the needs of more customers and users, all with Dante AV’s legendary ease of use delivered over standard IP networks.”

Re-Introducing Dante AV-Ultra

The original Dante AV module has been renamed Dante AV Ultra and is the highest performing solution in the new Dante AV family. It is designed for applications that need the lowest latency and completely synchronized audio and video, such as image magnification and broadcast contribution. Starting today, all new products based on the original Dante AV module will be Dante AV Ultra branded and current Dante AV products will be rebranded to Dante AV Ultra later this year.

Dante AV-H for H.26x-based products

Dante AV-H is a new software solution designed to allow OEMs the ability to incorporate Dante control into existing H.26x-based IP video product designs. Dante AV-H provides IT-level management to cost-effective IP video products such as PTZ cameras, encoders and decoders using Dante Domain Manager. It integrates industry standard Dante Audio into AV-over-IP products, giving users the ability to independently route audio and video to wherever it is needed using the popular Dante Controller software.

26 Video OEM Partners and Growing

Audinate’s video products are rapidly gaining adoption within the AV-over-IP market, with 26 OEMs licensed and in the process of developing and delivering video-enabled products to end users. One of the latest original design manufacturers, Cypress Technology, will launch extenders with Dante AV Ultra by the end of 2022, offering a class-leading, turnkey solution for Pro AV manufacturers and integrators.

All Dante AV family products use a single application to manage both audio and video for greater visibility and ease of use. Because Dante AV products provide separate routable streams for audio and video, integration is easier with sound and recording systems. They’re also interoperable with the more than 3,500 Dante products already on the market.

With IT-level security and monitoring using Dante Domain Manager, the Dante AV family takes the complexity out of AV-over-IP for manufacturers and end users alike. Additionally, Dante Studio lets IT and AV managers bring Dante AV Ultra, soon Dante AV-H, into AV production workflows, making them easy and reliable.