Webinar Today– InfoComm Wrap-Up

Today, a week after InfoComm, is a good time to revisit some of the hot technologies and trends that we saw– or missed in the fog of tech wars on the floor– last week. 4K. Outdoor digital signage. Wireless. Yes, and more.

Join SCN and AV experts Nick Belcore and Mike Luttrell today as they review the hottest items seen at InfoComm 2014. They will cover some of the new and innovative technologies that they feel are transforming the AV industry. From 4K to wireless transmission, learn all about these trending technologies and how they will affect your business.

The Webinar will be moderated by NewBay Media Executive Editor David Keene. And the main presenters are:

Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV.

Nick Belcore draws on over 17 years of sales and management experience to oversee the strategic development of business relationships at Peerless-AV. Belcore, a Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE), works closely with his Business Development Team to manage global digital signage installations for large-scale retail and commercial customers. He also confers with the Peerless-AV Product Management Division to ensure the success of each product launch.

Mike Luttrell, Sales Application Engineer, Peerless-AV

Mike Luttrell has over 18 years of experience, having served as an installer, systems programmer, sales engineer and project manager. In his current role, Luttrell provides installer training, consultation and application engineering, along with system integration expertise, utilizing a wide range of Peerless-AV products.

