Watch the Technology Behind New Jersey's Mammoth 556-Foot 'Ultimate Display'

The Ultimate Display, the moniker for a new LED mega-spectacular, expands a massive 556 feet and 45 feet tall at its tallest edge, shining vibrantly at American Dream mall in East Rutherford, NJ. Part of a multi-year scope of digital display enhancements by SNA Displays, the mammoth EMPIRE Exterior LED display boasts more than 180 degrees of visibility and multiple sightlines from one of the busiest interchanges in North America including the New Jersey Turnpike, Route 3, and Route 120.

The Ultimate Display’s tapered design wraps the exterior façade of American Dream’s Nickelodeon Universe theme park nearly two football fields in length. It features a 12-millimeter pixel pitch and processes approximately 10.8 million pixels.

The large-scale digital upgrade is part of a collaboration between American Dream, SNA Displays, and Infuse Digital, which works with commercial real estate companies to modernize and monetize their facilities with digital displays by securing transactional advertising sales and long-term sponsorship investments.

“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities The Ultimate Display will bring to American Dream and the spectacular canvas this display provides for brands,” said Brian Williamson, director at Infuse Digital, which manages the digital network at American Dream. “Our partners at American Dream and SNA Displays delivered a top-quality product in a very challenging environment. The Ultimate Display is an amazing addition to our extensive inventory inside and out at American Dream.”

Located near numerous high-profile venues and major roadways, The Ultimate Display at American Dream is one of the most visible and recognizable LED spectaculars in the world. The digital signage network is supported by a content management system and 24/7 asset monitoring from the managed services team at SNA Displays.

“With nearly 40,000 square feet of interior and exterior LED/LCD signage, providing great experiences, wayfinding, messaging, and revenue-generating advertising opportunities, American Dream offers one of the most dramatic takeover moments the digital signage industry has produced in this kind of venue,” continued Williamson. “Add to that a new LED mega-spectacular, one of the largest in the U.S., and the digital display network at American Dream is among the most complex and wide-reaching of any retail site in the northern hemisphere.”

Yonkers-Tron Video Board Informs Residents

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

The City of Yonkers recently added a 16.6x26.3-foot-wide LED video display from SNA Displays as part of a mayoral initiative to enhance public communication efforts. Dubbed “Yonkers-Tron,” the display is adjacent to the city government complex and will show Yonkers-related news, events, images, and other content to area residents and visitors. The 10mm EMPIRE Exterior XS video display is mounted to the side of the Government Center Garage above an entrance facing New Main Street. The new large-format outdoor LED display, installed by the Yonkers’ Engineering Department, has a resolution of 504 x 800 pixels.