VuWall Enhances VuScape Video Wall Controller With Collaboration, KVM Features at ISE 2020

The What: VuWall (Booth 15-K250) has added new collaboration and KVM features to its VuScape video wall controller. With the addition of With VuScape's full-featured management software, users can "control what they see" and distribute all content sources to any display on the network with the utmost flexibility.

[VuWall Releases Security Update for TRx Management System]

The What Else: The latest version features collaboration and KVM support, in addition to its existing video wall control functionality. In at ISE 2020, VuWall will showcase the new functionality of VuScape's control software, VuWall2, a video wall management tool. VuWall2 now features automation enhancements including a new carousel for IP streams, color detection, TLS security, new VMS plugins, and full KVM support of IP sources.

"Today's control room is a complex hub of incoming data from a range of sources—including IP cameras, encoders, applications and documents, as well as HDMI/DVI/DP inputs—that users must command easily at any given moment," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "VuScape simplifies the control room workflow, giving users everything they need to manage all their content streams. Whether at the video wall or from a desktop, VuScape effectively closes the gap between the different source formats in a user-friendly, future-proof controller."

The Bottom Line: The newly enhanced VuScape video wall controller is well suited for control rooms, collaboration rooms, and corporate signage.