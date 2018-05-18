VuWall to Bring Latest Control and DistributionDevelopments to InfoComm 2018

VuWall will be showing its latest display management and video wall software at InfoComm 2018, along with updates to bring improved operation to control rooms, collaboration, and presentation applications.

The Canadian manufacturer will showcase VuStation, a new KVM solution designed for personal and remote monitoring applications, and allowing for multi-source control inside the operator’s personal working space.

VuStation allows operators to open independent source windows as if they were local applications. When the mouse is moved onto one of the source windows, the keyboard and mouse become automatically active on that specific source computer, and, when it’s moved to another source window, the control moves to that source. The product allows operators to have a mix of source windows and local application windows to seamlessly arrange their operational work space without having to reconfigure the KVM settings to control the remote sources.

Also on display at InfoComm will be VuWall’s next-generation TRx 2.0 solution for distribution of AV signals over standard IP networks. Designed for presentation rooms, control rooms, and complex distributions across multiple buildings, TRx 2.0 is designed for campuses, hospitals, and retail malls. Like other VuWall products, VuWall’s TRx is open to multiple hardware platforms. It supports the new VuWall 4K encoders/decoders and IP VideoWall processors, Matrox Maevex products, AMX SVSi products, and encoders and decoders which are compatible with the SDVoE alliance.

VuWall is bringing its 'What Happens in Vegas Does Not Always Stay in Vegas' swag bags to the show. Booth visitors will have a chance to win a Go Pro camera by tweeting an #AVSelfie including VuWall's #SimplyVegas bag.