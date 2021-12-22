VR, AR and XR: What’s the Difference, and How Can They Transform Online Learning? (EdTech Magazine)

"Although extended reality (XR) technologies are not yet widely used in higher education, some universities and colleges have started using XR to teach complex topics in new and exciting ways. The University of Michigan, for example, has re-created the decommissioned Ford Nuclear Reactor in virtual reality. Nuclear engineering students can now enter the reactor and operate it as their professor guides them through a lecture."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Experts say that extended reality, such as augmented and virtual reality, can offer unique learning opportunities in higher education, with potential applications across a wide range of subjects. XR "will offer powerful ways for stronger engagement with students and their fields of study," says Maya Georgieva from The New School's XReality Center.