VMP Features Flat Panel & CCTV Ceiling Mount Solutions at 2017 ISC East

Video Mount Products announced it will feature a number of its popular flat panel and CCTV ceiling mount accessories during ISC East 2017, held in New York from Nov. 15 - 16 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, booth # 633.



“All installs are different in one way or another, and many times there’s a unique situation that requires some quick thinking and an innovative product to make such an installation work, such as for suspended, truss, and cathedral ceilings,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The same challenges installers have when they are trying to hang flat panels from all these different ceiling types they also have when they are trying to hang cameras, such as pendant mount cameras that use standard 1.5-inch NPT threading. VMP has numerous cost effective yet durable security application solutions for those retail, commercial, or industrial settings where standard mounts just won’t work.”

Among the ceiling mount solution accessories VMP will feature during ISC East 2017 include:

•IBA-1 I-Beam Adaptor - an easy to use device to adapt any VMP ceiling mount to an I-Beam. It can also be used with other mounting brands that use a 1.5-inch NPT pipe.

•UA-1 Unistrut Adaptor - an easy to use device to adapt any VMP ceiling mount to a piece of Uni-strut. It can also be used with other mounting brands that use a 1.5-inch NPT pipe.

•CCA-1 Cathedral Ceiling Adaptor - works with the standard mast of VMP’s PM Series, LCD-2537CB, LCD-MID-CB and PDS-LCB or any mount which uses a 1.5-inch NPT mast.

•TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adaptor - designed to attach ceiling mounts to a wide variety of trussing or pipe. Capable of adapting up to a maximum diameter of three inches or maximum cross section dimensions of 3in x 3in; will accommodate most common pipe and trussing cross sections; designed to work with VMP's proprietary masts as well as industry standard 1.5-inch NPT pipe.