Vizrt Enhances Studio Solution with Vizrt XR Set

The What: Vizrt is introducing Vizrt XR Set, a new release of the company's Studio Solution.

The What Else: With this latest release of XR Set, Vizrt unites two powerful graphics engines--Viz Engine and a natively integrated, full-fledged Unreal Engine--running side-by-side, giving end-users transparent access to high-quality virtual graphics, all with smooth control from a single location.

The new Vizrt XR Set integrates Vizrt workflows built on the upgraded Viz Engine 4.3. With the upgrade, creative professionals can choose the render blade they want to deliver graphics: Fusion (the specialist broadcast render blade gives access to PBR (physical-based rendering for outstanding results and performance) and Unreal Engine (Vizrt and Unreal elements feature seamless and native integration to improve interoperability performance for seamless depth of field sync between Viz Engine and Unreal Engine and scene property preset sharing).

Designed with an intelligent control interface, XR Set allows users to make their renderings fully transparent, allowing for better control, modification and graphics placement, regardless of where they come from.

The Bottom Line: The Vizrt Extended Reality Suite offers AR (Augmented Reality), VS (Virtual Set), Video Wall, mixed reality and telestration toolset, made available exclusively through low start-up cost, Flexible Access software plans. The XR Set Solution is one of three solutions in the XR Suite and is available in annual or month-to-month payment plans.