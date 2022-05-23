VITEC Brings IPTV and Digital Signage Enhancements to InfoComm 2022

VITEC will showcase its latest market-leading IPTV, video streaming, and digital signage solutions at InfoComm 2022, Las Vegas Convention Center, June 10-12, in booth N1762. On show will be a host of new additions and enhancements, including to ArtioSign and ArtioView, the central components of the Avedia IPTV, and the digital signage platform.

Amongst the new additions, the AvediaStream m9500 4K Media Player will make its first appearance in the US. Since the merging of the Exterity and VITEC brands into a single identity (following Exterity’s acquisition in 2021), VITEC now offers a broader range of solutions, with the combined teams working together to deliver an enhanced portfolio suited to even more market applications.

“This will be our first InfoComm show in which the VITEC and former Exterity teams are all working together as ‘one VITEC’, and we’re all looking forward to connecting with the industry in Las Vegas,” says Mark D’Addio, senior vice president of sales, VITEC. “We have lots to catch up on with our North American partners, and we’re excited to discuss the host of enhancements and innovations that we’ve made across our versatile range. We also hope to continue the positive momentum surrounding the industry, with in-person events now once again enabling invaluable face-to-face dialogue between ourselves, our partners and the wider Pro AV community. It will be great to be back at InfoComm.”

Visitors to the VITEC booth will be able to see the enhanced ArtioView, a fully customizable, interactive IPTV portal for a range of viewing environments, from hotels and cruise ships to student or workplace accommodation, stadium VIP suites, offices, hospitals, or military camps. Designed specifically for use with ArtioView IPTV portal is the new m9500 Media Player, a 4K/UHD IPTV endpoint which delivers interactive viewing portals and advanced network video decoding. Its quiet, fanless design, Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality, and low power consumption make it an economical choice for environments where premium video quality is important.

The ArtioSign digital signage platform has also been improved with several additions, including the new ArtioSign Data Connector element which delivers the ability to use data feeds to dynamically update a table. Files can be uploaded from where they are saved locally, or directly from SharePoint or OneDrive. ArtioSign Smart Control—which centralizes control of VITEC endpoints and non-VITEC devices such as large format displays—now has a new tablet-specific ‘toggle’ interface, enabling users to control a large site from the comfort and convenience of a single tablet.

Also recently announced is the new VITEC PRISM Transcoder, a real-time IP video transcoding system that enables content to be adapted to an optimal format for efficient delivery to any device. A further product addition is the VITEC MGW Diamond+ OG, a 4K/Multichannel HD, HEVC, H.264 and MPEG-2 encoder with SDI and SMPTE-2110 input in an openGear card format. Rounding out VITEC’s offering is the ChannelLink distribution gateway, which acts as a central hub where IP channels from the field can be reliably received and retransmitted live.