Visix to Show Four-Output Digital Signage Player at InfoComm 2019

The What: Visix (booth 2321) will showcase its new digital signage media player at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando. The small-form-factor device is designed to provide a flexible playback solution with two-, three-, or four-output playback.

The What Else: The device has 8GB of memory, 120GB of SSD storage, and measures 8.17 inches wide by 6.01 inches deep by 1.87 inches high, with the power supply integrated into the chassis. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 64-bit OS, Vega-based graphics, and optimized performance settings provide enterprise-class performance.

“This is a fantastic addition to our player lineup”, said Joe Murray, systems engineer for Visix. “This is the smallest, most powerful, and most flexible multi-output player that we’ve ever offered. It addresses a wide range of client needs with crucial features like EDID emulation and bezel correction. This is a great option for anyone who wants built-in flexibility for reconfiguration or expansion in their digital signage system.”

The Bottom Line: The new player combines the convenience of an SFF device with the power and features of a video wall player, allowing display of up to four video streams.