Visix to Premiere Wayfinding with Voice User Interface at InfoComm 2019

Visix will premiere its new voice-activated wayfinding in Booth 2321 at InfoComm 2019. The new offering expands the company’s digital signage design services to include voice-user interface (VUI) options.

“This is the next step in audience interaction,” said Jill Perardi, creative services manager for Visix. “People have embraced VUI technologies like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and are eager for more. The primary advantage of VUI for our clients is that it gives their audiences a hands-free way to interact with screens. That can lead to more interest and engagement—which is the entire point of digital signage communications.”

VUI will be showcased in the booth in a wayfinding project for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A voice-user interface uses speech recognition to understand spoken commands and questions, and visibly return maps and directories upon request. The design also includes traditional touchscreen wayfinding options and ADA controls.

The systems can be seen in Booth 2321 at InfoComm 2019.