Visix Adds 'Major' Speed Enhancements, Simplifies Content Scheduling

Visix has released version 1.87 of its AxisTV Signage Suite digital signage software. This latest update includes a new Microsoft Power BI widget, major speed enhancements, simplified content scheduling, and other updates for a better user experience.

“Data-driven content is a top priority for our clients,” said Trey Hicks, COO and CSO for Visix. “With the addition of the Power BI widget, clients don’t have to format their data in two separate places. They can show real-time stats and trends that automatically update on screens to keep viewers updated, engaged and motivated. And as with every release, we’ve engineered a range of client-driven features and enhancements, directly reflecting their feedback and needs.”

The new Power BI widget lets clients show dashboards and reports in one zone of a screen or as a fullscreen layout. The widget allows for data display without requiring organizations to unshield their data with a public URL and avoids sluggish cross-system authentication methods. Users can take advantage of granular scheduling tools to control when and where data plays.

Other enhancements in version 1.87 include significant speed enhancements in content publishing, reducing large content loads by up to 90%. The AxisTV Manage CMS now shows license counts for purchased and used and offers streamlined scheduling workflows for messages and layouts. This release also adds support for schedules to trigger availability lights on Visix’s new Touch room signs.

The company has also added over 180 new Pick and Fill message templates to the CMS. These designs from Visix’s award-winning team cover nine categories for schools and companies, including holidays, motivational quotes, recycling and wellness tips.