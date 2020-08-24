Visionary Solutions Launches USB-C AV-over-IP Endpoints

The What: Visionary Solutions has launched the next generation of its PacketAV Duet endpoints, which deliver 4K UHD Video, Dante/AES67 connectivity, and control, all via a single main gigabit LAN port.

The What Else: USB-C connectivity is standard, offering connection for sharing media via laptop, tablet, phone, or other USB-C connected devices, as well as enabling soft-codec integration via driverless USB 2.0 connection to a PC for web conferencing applications such as Zoom, Skype, Cisco WebEx, and Microsoft Teams.

The PacketAV Duet 2 Encoders and Decoders are also equipped with an Ethernet Expansion port, enabling network connectivity for control and managed IP traffic pass-through to remote devices including projectors, displays, and touchpanel controllers. This expansion port also supports Power Over Ethernet (PoE) pass-through to connected devices for added flexibility.

Duet 2 encoders also offer multiple selectable local input sources with HDMI loop-through, enabling automatic switching between USB-C and dual HDMI input sources via input detect mode, or via programmed control system or web browser.

The Bottom Line: Visionary’s PackeTV and PacketAV products are designed to be deployed on any industry standard IP network. They can be used on existing enterprise IP networks or a physically separate parallel network to offload traffic, using the same network protocols, methods, and devices but without intermingling of video traffic with data or voice, with equal ease of installation.