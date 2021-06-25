ViewSonic Launches ViewBoard 52 Series Interactive Display with Built-In Soundbar

The What: ViewSonic has launched the ViewBoard 52 series, an interactive flat panel display with an integrated soundbar designed for use in classrooms.

The What Else: The ViewBoard 52 series comes in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch sizes, operates on Android 9.0, and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux with full-touch input functionality for all connected BYOD devices.

A highlight of its exterior design is the Multimedia Sound Bar, which delivers high-quality audio to the room. It comes with USB-C front-facing inputs for easy connection to BYOD devices, and places functional keys and I/O ports in a direct line of sight. Along with its new user interface, teachers can access frequently used features within a control area, eliminating the need to move back and forth.

The soundbar features two 15W front-facing speakers and a 15W subwoofer that fills the room with rich, full sound. The built-in eight-microphone array with audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities enables in-class or remote lessons to be broadcasted with excellent sound fidelity, helping teachers deliver better teaching results.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewBoard 52 series facilitates an enhanced user interface and offers rich management tools. A control area, designed for a large screen, centralizes all applications and tools within easy reach and allows the teachers to define their frequently used functions. The interface also features Side Tool Bars on both edges of the screen for call-up of shortcut menus. With a long press on the screen, teachers can initiate the On-Screen Display (OSD) menu. This design places everything users frequently use within reach.

Along with myViewBoard, a visual learning platform that provides a comprehensive suite of applications, the ViewBoard 52 series delivers advanced communication, collaboration, and engagement. ViewBoard Cast delivers the efficiency and productivity of group collaborations. Students can share screens from their BYOD devices through myViewBoard Display, a browser-based wireless presentation tool, without downloading any apps. Another highlight, myViewBoard Manager, offers efficient remote management of multiple displays.

“ViewSonic’s rate of growth in the interactive display market has been astounding and staying ahead of the curve,” said Monica Sun, director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. “From 2017 to 2020, ViewSonic’s growth rate was up to 16 times above the industry average. The growth reflects ViewSonic’s dedication in meeting the needs of education applications. The ViewBoard 52 series is a new design, incorporating user-friendly functionalities, together with our myViewBoard visual learning platform, aiming to create more engaging learning and meeting spaces.”

The Bottom Line: With a user-centric design in mind, the fully integrated ViewBoard 52 Series is engineered to improve the classroom and learning experience.