ViewSonic Launches Thought Leadership Video Series

ViewSonic has launched a series of succinct thought leadership video messages presented by Jeff Volpe, president of ViewSonic Americas, as interviewed by Sean Conrad, CEO of the Internet Marketing Association. The series provides insights into key aspects of collaboration, technology, inspiration, and leadership.

"Digital transformation continues to become ever more pervasive in enterprise, education, and other sectors as a driver of growth and competitive edge,” Volpe said. "We are very pleased to share these observations based on partnering with our customers around the world and helping them leverage technology to thrive in this digital environment. Moreover, we have successfully navigated many of these issues internally in our drive to build a highly effective organization."

The seven-part series on Essential Best Practices for a Competitive Edge is being posted weekly to the ViewSonic website. Topics include:

Collaboration in Enterprise and Education: Digitizing group learning; enhancing delivery to inspire students; efficiency, communication and focus in the workspace; common cause and organizational goals

Digital Transformation and Solutions Orientation: Leveraging core organizational DNA; synergizing product innovation and teams; digitizing the business to meet change; engaging teams in a bright future; creating a problem-solving, customer-centric ecosystem

Technology Impact in the Workspace: Worldwide collaboration and teamwork; efficiency and ROI on human capital; reducing wasted meeting time; faster, more productive experiences

Collaboration, Driving Productivity: Definition and implementation with teams; moving from analog to digital; productivity with global reach; ideation and optimized outcomes

Leadership Best Practices: Innovating and adapting for success; fostering agility in tactics to achieve strategy; learning from outside and inside sources; surrounding oneself with complementary experts; encouraging collaboration and support; inspiring and empowering the voice of employees.

These best practices can be applied in nearly any industry segment or type of organization. They are particularly important as organizations continue to build digital workspaces and strive to boost productivity. ViewSonic technology solutions are designed to provide significant support in achieving these goals.