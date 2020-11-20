Videotel Digital Continues to Make its Touchless Line Widely Available During COVID-19 Pandemic

The What: Videotel Digital is continuing to enhance its completely touchless interactive product line to enable broader use and immediate application.

VideoTel SENSE Motion Detector (Image credit: Videotel)

The What Else: Videotel Digital’s Touchless SENSE Motion Detector, which comes standard with cable and control module solution, is designed with a smart sensor that detects viewer distance from a display and can trigger selected content beyond the “attract loop” that responds to viewer approach, presence, and departure with appropriately preselected content.

“We are living through a uniquely challenging time for customer-facing businesses and want to offer an easy and affordable remedy, not just to our clients, but to anyone who wants to provide a safe touchless or contactless alternative to continue to engage their customers,” said Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital’s EVP of marketing and sales.

The Bottom Line: Touchless SENSE Motion Detector will now seamlessly integrate with both of Videotel Digital’s VP71XD and VP90 4K HD 4K interactive media players, and with most digital signage media players with some simple customization—making it a quick and easy fix as COVID cases continue to rise along with concerns about contamination, according to the company.