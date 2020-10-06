Video Wall Engages Visitors in New D.C.-based Technology Innovation Center

World Wide Technology (WWT) recently opened its new Innovation Center in Washington, DC. The Innovation Center provides a collaborative environment for federal agencies to develop mission-critical IT technology.

World Wide Technology’s Innovation Center dazzles visitors with a mosaic LCD video wall driven by RGB Spectrum’s Galileo 4K video wall processor. (Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

As visitors enter the Center’s lobby, they are greeted by a captivating mosaic LCD video wall introducing WWT’s capabilities and services. Coltrane Systems designed and installed the lobby’s innovative LCD video wall using RGB Spectrum’s Galileo 4K video wall processor. According to the company, the Galileo processor was chosen for its "real-time performance, exceptional 4K image quality, and custom output timings, which support varying display resolutions."

The video wall project had unique processing requirements with a novel design utilizing LCD displays of various sizes, resolutions, and orientations. The versatile Galileo processor met these challenging requirements by displaying multiple sources across the video wall with rotation and open space compensation, while scaling the custom content to the native resolutions of the differing LCD displays.