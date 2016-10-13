Video Everywhere Summit October 27 New York

Video Everywhere Summit, presented by DPPA, will be held on October 27 in New York.



This year topics include location data, the future of video advertising, programmatic and creative. Speakers include brand messaging expert and political pollster Frank Luntz, sharing insights on election data, Digitas LBi, Campbell Ewald and Deloitte Digital talking about programmatic and innovation, and a fireside chat with Ken Auletta of The New Yorker interviewing Irwin Gotlieb of GroupM.More information - including a full schedule - is available on Video Everywhere Summit's website.