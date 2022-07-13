Vanco Unveils Expandable Microphone and Audio Extension Solution

Vanco International (opens in new tab) unveiled additions to the PulseAudio line. Audio technicians can now extend multiple audio sources up to 984 feet (300 m) over a single Cat 5e/6 cable. Vanco's two new products enable simple and affordable analog audio capture and transmission in both installed and live applications.

PA-EXMIX Mixing Microphone and Analog Audio Extender

The PA-EXMIX extends analog audio signals up to 984 feet (300m). It is comprised of two units: a transmitter and receiver. The transmitter captures up to two audio inputs (XLR and AUX) and carries them over a single Cat5e/6 cable. The receiver converts the signal to balanced XLR and 3.5 mm stereo audio outputs. Both units are powered by a single power supply on the receiver end using Power over Cable (PoC).

The PA-EXMIX supports both dynamic and condenser mics. Users can easily mix between the XLR and stereo audio inputs using a built-in dial on the transmitter unit.

PA-TXMIX Digital/Analog Audio Transmitter

The PS-TXMIX is a digital/analog audio transmitter that can be used to expand a PA-EXMIX system. Integrators can create PA-EXMIX solutions with more than two audio sources by adding PT-TXMIX transmitters and cascading them over a single Cat5e/6 cable. Each transmitter unit features both XLR and AUX inputs, a built-in dial for mixing sources, and PoC drawn from the receiver.

"Our new PulseAudio Extender and Transmitter can dramatically simplify the cable infrastructure for live events requiring a combination of voice reinforcement and program audio—no more giant cable snake tripping hazards.” say Randy Blanchard, director of audio products for Vanco. “These boxes are a skeleton key for faster, easier, safer setup.”