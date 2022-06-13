5 Products to Know for Monday: Vanco, PPDS, LG, Bluefin, and Samsung

Many products were unveiled and showcased at InfoComm 2022. Here's a look at some you may have missed.

Vanco's PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar (PA-CVB1)

Vanco International (opens in new tab), an industry leader in AV distribution and electronic accessory products, today unveils an all-in-one video collaboration product: the PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar (PA-CVB1). The PA-CVB1 has a modern soundbar form factor, a built-in 6-ray beamforming microphone, and a 4K ePTZ camera embedded in its center.

“We created the PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar to give dealers an all-in-one option that’s simple, affordable, and sleek,” said Brandon White, director of new product development for Vanco. “The PA-CVB1 can be installed and operational in minutes—and it adapts to its users and environment, taking the pain out of setup and deployment.”

The PA-CVB1’s camera is equipped with smart framing, which automatically adjusts to frame participants; auto-tracking to automatically follow moving speakers; and a 120-degree field-of-view, ensuring everyone can fit on the screen. This intelligent camera can respond to either motion or sound to focus on the correct speaker. These silent, ePTZ-based features mean that users can collaborate without constraints—changing positions, sharing notes, or using a whiteboard without degrading the experience of remote participants. For more information, click here (opens in new tab).

Enhanced range of Philips X-Line videowall displays

PPDS (opens in new tab), the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TV products and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced range of Philips X-Line videowall displays, bringing unrivalled picture performance and razor-sharp clarity to all forms of content in professional and commercial environments.

Showcased last week at InfoComm 2022, the latest evolution of the Philips X-Line series consists of six brand-new direct LED backlight models and size variants, each featuring slick near bezel-less designs (0.9mm-3.5mm) and equipped with a range of updated features and functionalities to support specific settings, including retail, corporate and control rooms.

From single panel installations through to multi panel videowalls, each new Philips X-Line display offers uncompromised 24/7 optimal performance, where quality and attention to detail are paramount to the experience. Whether displaying jaw-dropping full HD/UHD video content, or bringing meeting room content to full life size, the new Philips X-Line brings unrivalled sharpness and viewing clarity down to even the smallest detail, including often tricky to read Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint presentations. For more information, click here (opens in new tab).

LG ProBeam BU53PST

LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab) unveiled the LG ProBeam BU53PST, a new 4K UHD short throw laser projector that delivers incredible picture quality for smaller spaces where a large, bright display solution is desired. With 5000 ANSI lumens brightness and an over 25 percent shorter throw ratio than LG’s other ProBeam projectors, the versatile LG ProBeam BU53PST has the ability to project bright, high-resolution images in a wide variety of environments.

“Professional integrators can confidently recommend the ProBeam BU53PST to both new and existing clients for various installations,” Dan Smith, vice president of business development at LG Business Solutions USA, said at InfoComm 2022, where the projector was introduced. “This new projector has a short throw distance, reliable mercury-free laser lamp, 5,000 lumens brightness as well as a host of other included features. These attributes make this short-throw projector ideal for commercial signage or even home golf simulators.”

ProBeam BU53PST offers full 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2160 pixels, a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR10 processing compatibility, so all of the latest 4K game and video content is presented in its full glory. The advanced 12-point edge adjustment provides broad latitude to correct the projected image for a wide variety of screen surfaces or installations. More information is available here (opens in new tab).

Bluefin's new all-weather digital signage display

Bluefin International, a leading source for innovative digital signage solutions, adds a big new outdoor digital signage display to its growing product line. The all-weather IP56 rated display features an industrial quality LCD display with an embedded BrightSign HS144 player. The player can push content updates remotely over BrightSign's BSN.cloud Control Cloud network, monitor the status of your player remotely, and manage groups of players to target your brand’s messaging.

“BrightSign has been dedicated to partnering with Bluefin for many years now, and we’re very happy to see their first large outdoor screen coming to market. This will be pivotal for integrators working on outdoor QSR and wayfinding applications and more,” said Ann Holland, vice president of marketing for BrightSign.

“We’ve always been known for engineering small LCD displays, and that perception is about to change with our new 55-inch LCD All-Weather Display,” said Randy Guy, owner of Bluefin International. “With rich features like automatic brightness control, integrated cooling fans, anti-glare surface, and a IP56 waterproof rating, this display will make a big splash in digital menu boards and wayfinding applications. The weather will not be a factor when it comes to getting your messaging across with this display. And with the added reliability of the built-in BrightSign player, you get the performance needed for outdoor applications like QSR and hospitality.” More information on this product is available here (opens in new tab).

Samsung's The Wall and Flip Pro

Samsung Electronics America brought its latest interactive display technology, including state-of-the-art models of The Wall and Flip Pro, to InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas this week. Following the vision of “Connected Redefined,” Samsung and its partners—including The New York Mets—will share how together they are deploying Samsung technology to deliver new immersive experiences that unlock new ways to build customer engagement and limitless possibilities when it comes to driving value for business.

The Wall All-In-One: Available in three different models (4K 146-inch, 2K 146-inch and 2K 110-inch), this next generation display brings innovation to the installation process, not just the viewing experience. The convenient installation that features a pre-adjusted seam and a ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit” which makes the entire process simple as a consumer TV.

To learn more, click here (opens in new tab).