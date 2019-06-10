Vaddio to Preview HuddleSHOT Conferencing Camera at InfoComm 2019

The What: Vaddio (booth 2500) will be bringing its new HuddleSHOT Conferencing Camera to InfoComm 2019. The all-in-one conferencing camera with integrated audio and an ultra-wide field of view is Vaddio’s newest solution optimized for huddle spaces. It offers plug and play simplicity, robust stereo speakers, built-in microphones, modern aesthetics and remote management features.

The What Else: The HuddleSHOT offers two integrated speakers with wide dynamic range for robust stereo sound, as well as two built-in microphones that pick up participant voices from up to 12 feet (4m) away.

“HuddleSHOT is the ideal camera solution for video collaboration sessions because its 125-degree field of view gets everyone in the picture, even in the smallest areas,” said Jay Kilby, director of product management at Vaddio. “In addition, its clear audio quality enhances collaboration on both ends of the call.”

HuddleSHOT works with all major cloud-based conferencing applications including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and others.

The Bottom Line: HuddleSHOT is designed to be easy to deploy, manage, and use. For AV and IT managers, Vaddio's browser-based user interface makes it easier to manage multiple HuddleSHOT cameras across different sites for enterprise deployments.