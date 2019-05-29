Vaddio to Introduce the RoboSHOT 30E NDI at InfoComm 2019

The What: Vaddio has equipped its RoboSHOT 30E PTZ Camera with Newtek NDI, a technology that allows video systems to automatically detect and communicate with one another over IP, enabling video workflows across Ethernet networks.

Vaddio RoboSHOT 30E NDI

The What Else: The RoboSHOT 30E NDI Camera is a recognizable video source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard local area network. In addition, the camera’s pan/tilt/zoom controls and tally can be accessed through NDI, creating a complete IP workflow for operator control.



“By creating an NDI-capable camera based on our RoboSHOT Elite cameras, our customers will have the ability to create complete IP workflows for classrooms, houses of worship, medical simulation labs, and other applications requiring capture and presentation of high quality video content,” said Darrin Thurston, vice president of product development at Vaddio. “NewTek’s NDI technology complements Vaddio’s product philosophy of being simple to install and operate for our customers.”



“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. “NDI-enabled RoboSHOT Elite cameras exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the dominant IP technology on the market, as shown by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

The Bottom Line: RoboSHOT Elite cameras are equipped with enhanced wide dynamic range, which can help correct for environments with uneven lighting by making darker or over-bright areas in video more visible and detailed.



Vaddio will introduce the RoboSHOT 30E NDI during InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2500.