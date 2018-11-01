Utelogy Update Adds Visual Framework, Calendar Integration, Active Directory Integration

The What: Utelogy has delivered its latest software release, which is designed to further enhance user productivity.

The What Else: This latest release includes Utelogy Visual Framework (UVF), to allow programmers, end-users or integrators to build or restyle their user interface. The UVF includes a component reference guide, that allows users to take standard, out-of-the-box components, and use them or with the Component API and Theming Guide, developers can build their own components and custom themes to create their own UI.

“UVF provides a configuration approach to expedite UI programming,” said Scott McGarrigle, Utelogy CTO. “With UVF, enterprises like the ability to alter the UI to take on the personality of the organization and it also aids with agility and scale to reduce deployment times and enhance maintenance and future upgrades.”

This latest software release also includes two additional key features: U-Schedule and U-Access. U-Schedule, which allows for calendar integration with Google Exchange and Office 365, supports viewing the current room schedule status (available/busy) as well as the day’s schedule of events on a door marquee. U-Access allows organizations to use Active Directory to authenticate users and to evaluate access rules to determine which users can use which rooms.

The Bottom Line: “Utelogy is an open system, and with the new features like the Visual Framework, this creates flexibility within in the product line, which will enable enterprises to help bridge that gap between people and technology,” said Ron Willis, CTS-D, senior associate at Shen Milsom & Wilke, after a demonstration. “The Visual Framework solution allows customers to choose between the monitoring solution for their existing rooms while migrating to the control solution as the systems are updated. This provides a tool for current users and a way forward for all customers.”