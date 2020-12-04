URC Launches Total Control Accelerator 3

The What: URC has launched the Total Control Accelerator 3 Operating System (OS) and several unified modules enabling integration across hundreds of climate, lighting, entertainment, and security brand subsystems and devices.

The What Else: The OS is launched in two versions: Expressway and Experience.

Accelerator 3 Expressway OS is the beginner, introductory software that allows deployment of systems in less time. It provides simple programming of large-scale control systems of up to eight zones with features including:

Customizing the user interface with new backgrounds, icons, room images, and more

Programming URC’s new HDA (high-resolution audio) distribution solution

Integrating two-way modules including audio players, media players, climate control, lighting, security, and thousands of other devices

Setting up voice service control for device activities

Accelerator 3 Experience OS powers full automation experiences with advanced features including:

Creating custom device drivers and advanced system customization

Deploying macro theory, including advance voice command control

Creating advanced programming of URC’s HDA high-resolution audio distribution system

Creating automation sensors, geo-fencing, NFC, timers, device events, and more

Activating scenes (day-part events) and IP camera integration

Programming off-site programming and control

“The purpose of this new software innovation is to make residential and commercial automation system programming easier for our valued dealers while making the user experience simpler and more enjoyable,” said Chang K. Park, URC’s founder and CEO. “Total Control Accelerator 3 enables a single interface for multiple sub-systems, so users can control devices and systems from different manufacturers with a single touch or simple voice command.”

The Bottom Line: The Total Control Accelerator 3 OS is an evolution of URC’s operating system, which allows its professional, certified dealers to quickly program and install automation systems. Its goal is to help dealers deliver user experiences more efficiently and increase their revenue and profit potential.