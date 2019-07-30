Upstage Video Expands LED Rental Offerings with EZ LED Screen

The What: Video systems rental company, Upstage Video has unveiled its EZ LED, a self-contained LED manufactured by InFiLED exclusively for the company and developed to meet the demand for user-friendly LED systems at a competitive price.

EZ LED (Image credit: INFiLED)

The What Else: EZ LED features a 5 ft. x 8 ft. high-resolution (2.6mm pixel pitch) screen that can be elevated up to 11 ft. in the air. The screen is mounted inside a steel-constructed container on wheels, offering a foolproof set-up in less than 15 minutes. Unlike traditional LED video panels, the screen is configured before it arrives onsite, ensuring picture-perfect color and brightness to maximize the viewer experience.

EZ LED boasts a plug-and-play feature with a built-in media player that will simplify technology needs for meeting and event planners. This versatile, all-in-one system is ideal for corporate meetings, ballroom keynotes and plenaries, breakout sessions, trade show booths, and fundraising events. The entertainment industry will find it just as useful in media rooms, as delay screens in large venues, or on-stage for IMAG and customized video content.

The Bottom Line: Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and manufactured by, EZ LED allows the end user to control and promote messages with the push of a button, enabling hassle-free showcasing of social media feeds, Keynote and PowerPoint presentations, live-action video, image files, and so much more — all in real time.