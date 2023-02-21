Two LED Displays Add to the Chic Experience at SOHO Estates in London

Daktronics has partnered with SOHO Estates Portfolio Limited to deliver an enhanced visual experience on the exterior of its building in London. The installation is currently taking place and will soon be switched on to share messaging and information with people passing by this prime location within the city.

“We are delighted to add these screens to this vibrant area of London. The screens aim to promote new and innovative ideas. Leicester Square is a cinematic destination and Soho Estates is happy to enhance this.” John James, Managing Director, Soho Estates Limited.

“These displays bring an exciting and enticing view to messages being shared in London,” said Patrick Halliwell, Daktronics regional director. “Working with SOHO Estates has been a great experience and we’re looking forward to the commissioning of these new displays to bring light to this great location.”

Each of the two LED displays will measure 12.8 meters high by 2.88 meters wide and feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to people as they pass by this location. They feature industry-leading environmental protection to ensure they operate as expected in the outdoor elements of London.