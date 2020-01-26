tvONE to Debut the 'Ultimate KVM' at ISE 2020

The What: ISE 2020 (Stand #1-M110) will mark the European debut of tvONE's Magenta Pathfinder, what the company calls "the ultimate KVM solution with zero mouse latency."

The What Else: Magenta Pathfinder provides a scalable, zero latency, KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse & transparent USB 2.0) extension and switching solution for 4K and HD sources capable of more than 3,000 high-quality endpoints using standard IT network switches.

The company says Pathfinder Cross-Click and WindowView features deliver exceptional usability. Cross-Click allows users to view and control up to 16 PCs at a single workstation with zero lag and no additional hardware by simply gliding the mouse across multiple monitors to the PC screen the user needs to control.

WindowView allows users to split a 4K monitor into a quad view to control and view multiple PCs using only a single keyboard and mouse. Users can combine Cross-Click and WindowView on a single workstation to create a powerful, efficient, and clean workflow.

Other advanced features include support for multi-head desktops and the ability to create user groups and individually defined rights to manage access to key data, along with security options like no "backdoor" access and USB lock out.

The Bottom Line: tvONE is offering Magenta Pathfinder in two configurations. The Pathfinder 800 series offers DisplayPort 1.2 support at 4K60 at 4:4:4 at a data rate of up to 10Gbps and the Pathfinder 500 series offers DVI-I, HDMI, and VGA support at a 2K60 with HDCP1.4 at a data rate of 1Gbps.

A standout visual feature of Pathfinder is that the hardware encoders and decoders are encased in the color magenta, representing the company's support of breast cancer awareness and the pink ribbon. tvONE says it happily makes a donation towards breast cancer research for each unit sold.

These solutions can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 1-M110.

