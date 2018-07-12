tvONE Ships New Distribution Amplifier Series

The What: tvONE has begun shipping the 1T-DA-68x Distribution Amplifier series. The series includes 1T-DA-682 (1x2 HDMI 2.0 DA), 1T-DA-684 (1x4 HDMI 2.0 DA), and 1T-DA-688 (1x8 HDMI 2.0 DA).

The What Else: The 1T-DA-68x Distribution Amplifier series provides a high-performance solution for distributing HDMI signals with video output up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV444) resolutions and HDR (High Dynamic Range Imaging) support, which gives the most life-like video experience.

“We are very excited to offer such powerful HDMI 2.0 devices,” said tvONE global product manager, Mark Armon. “The need to distribute extremely high-quality video and HDCP 2.2 continues to grow and these DAs will help integrators with their solutions.”

The Bottom Line: Support is also offered for up to 32 audio channels with sampling rates up to 192kHz and pass-through of 7.1 channels of digital audio, including high-resolution digital audio formats such as LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos. A screw-on power adapter cable prevents inadvertent disconnection of power and integrated flanges allow for easy mounting to a wall or under a table.