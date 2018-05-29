tvONE Exhibits New HDMI 4-port Output Module for CORIOmaster at InfoComm 2018

tvONE will show an HDMI 4-port output module for CORIOmaster, providing the 4RU C3-540 CORIOmaster video wall processor with up to 56 outputs, at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C1740.

The CORIOmaster family, which includes the 4RU C3-540 CORIOmaster, 1RU C3-510 CORIOmaster mini, and ½ RU C3-503 CORIOmaster micro, are modular 4K video processors with CORIO scaling. Mixed input resolutions, pixel perfect window placement, source and screen orientations, bezel adjustment, edge-blending, and customizable output resolutions contribute to CORIOmaster being a flexible video wall processor solution. This allows designers to achieve the striking visual effects.

CORIOmaster systems also feature streaming media and 4K playback modules, which allow digital video from the cloud or the internet to be blended with local media and AV connections and presented together on a video wall in any configuration.

tvONE will also demonstrate CORIOgrapher, tvONE’s proprietary creative video wall design software for the CORIOmaster family. Designed to make the creation of custom video walls faster and easier to setup than ever before, CORIOgrapher gives creatives full access to the features of the CORIOmaster product line.