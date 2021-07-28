tvONE, Biamp in Control Together

The What: tvONE's CORIOmaster video wall processor range can now be controlled by Biamp's Neets product line, thanks to some nifty driver innovations from Biamp's new family of AV control systems.

The What Else: tvONE approached Biamp with a view to enhancing integration between products that would harness the simple UI of the Neets product line to control basic functionality of the CORIOmaster processors. Biamp responded with new drivers for Neets control panels that operate the CORIOmaster family of products simply, efficiently and intuitively. The new drivers enable commands including on/off, source select and preset recall. The drivers are generic and can be used on all future applications where Neets control products and CORIOmaster products are used.

The Bottom Line: The Neets control integration announcement comes hot-on-the-heels of tvONE's software and firmware update for the CORIOmaster2, which offers a wealth of advanced new features, enabling video professionals to create augmented 4K/8K (4K60 4:4:4) video experiences for high-end LED installation, projection edge blends or monitor walls. Additionally, the updates have the potential to enhance a host of application uses, including in healthcare, broadcast, e-sports, live events, education and corporate environments.