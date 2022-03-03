TV Pro Gear Spotlights New Flypaks at NAB

TV Pro Gear (TVPG) will spotlight its new HD and UHD/4K Genesis II Flypaks at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C4714). Available in a variety of package options, Genesis II is optimized for shooting and streaming a variety of productions, including sports, concerts, conferences, house of worship, legislative, and boardroom meetings.

(Image credit: TV Pro Gear)

The Genesis II includes a NewTek TriCaster Mini 4K switcher capable of managing up to eight cameras via SDI or NDI. Other features include LiveText, clip players, virtual sets, four Sennheiser wireless microphones, and a 16-channel audio mixer. With the option to incorporate any combination of video sources, such as cameras, mobile devices, computers, streaming media, video files, graphics and animations, the Genesis II enables users to produce innovative and engaging content.

“Production teams can let their imaginations run wild with multi-bus mix effects, custom transitions, data-driven graphics, green screen composting, and more,” said Andrew Maisner, president and CEO, TV Pro Gear. “The Flypak also enables real-time publishing and streaming to Facebook Live, Twitch, and YouTube. We look forward to getting back on the show floor and presenting the Genesis II to the industry at NAB 2022.”

In addition to the standard equipment, Genesis II users can personalize production environments with customizable control and monitoring options, and automate live operations with versatile macro automation. The Genesis II package comes standard with three cameras—PTZ, handheld, or both—from either Sony, JVC, or Panasonic. The standard battery backup keeps the system running in case of power failure. TV Pro Gear Flypak systems are auto switchable between 120/V 60Hz and 240V 50Hz, so they work anywhere in the world.