TuneIn, Amazon Partner for Live Premium Audio Experience to Alexa Customers

TuneIn, a leading live streaming audio service, announced the launch of TuneIn Premium on all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. For the first time, Alexa customers will now be able to access the entire library of TuneIn Premium content, which includes live sports, commercial-free news, commercial-free music, and much more, from their Alexa-enabled devices. This news comes just in time for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, giving listeners the ability to easily stream MLB games through TuneIn. Sports fans can hear their favorite team play live simply by saying, "Alexa, listen to sports."

Together, TuneIn and Amazon are committed to ensuring as many Alexa customers as possible can access TuneIn Premium’s content. Customers will receive a three-month introductory free trial when they first enable TuneIn Premium. After the trial concludes, customers can become TuneIn subscribers for $9.99 USD per month to continue accessing their favorite TuneIn Premium content both on and off Alexa-enabled devices. Existing TuneIn subscribers will also be able to link their TuneIn accounts to take advantage of their subscription on Alexa-enabled devices.

“TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring. In launching TuneIn Premium on Alexa, we deliver on this mission and enable TuneIn and Alexa customers easy access to an expansive catalog of premium content to stay well informed and entertained” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This is just one of the many developments we have in our product pipeline in the smart home device space as we look ahead. Through this collaboration with Alexa, listeners can easily listen to their favorite TuneIn Premium shows and stations with a simple voice command.”

“We’re excited to bring TuneIn’s robust catalog of premium audio to Alexa customers, giving them even more ways to interact with their favorite audio content from all around the world,” said Ben Shepherd, audio director, Amazon Alexa. “Just in time for baseball season, customers can now easily find and listen to live games by simply asking Alexa.”