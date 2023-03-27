Tues., March 28 at 2p ET - Roundtable Create Compelling Digital Experiences

REGISTER NOW! Create Compelling Digital Experiences Roundtable (opens in new tab)

When you combine powerful content, a dynamic canvas, and intelligent control, you unlock the ability to create captivating experiences that engage, provoke, and inspire. This panel brings together experts from the complete digital experience ecosystem. Bring your questions. This is going to be an exciting conversation.

+ Working with content teams

+ Understanding the digital canvas—the video wall

+ Thinking outside the box, integrating the digital canvas into the architecture

+ Working with design and integration teams

+ Managing content

We've brought together a strategic and creative panel:

Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer from Nanolumens

Erika Kulbach, Strategic Partner Manager from Electrosonic

Dan Rossborough, Director of AEC Special Projects Group (SPG) from Nanolumens

Alexandre Simionescu, CEO and Co-Founder from Float4

Stephan Villet, Owner of Smart Monkeys

moderated by Cindy Davis, Content Director of AV Technology

Imagine these scenarios—an immersive video wall, a digital canvas, capturing visitors' attention as they enter a corporate lobby, with another video wall integrated into the physical structure of the building. The display wraps around the corners and down the hall creating a calming effect while sharing important information with the employees. A video wall in a university stadium helps fans cheer on the home team, while a room of interactive walls engages students and visitors by telling the story of alums and helping visitors find their way around the campus. Generative content covers nearly the complete façade of a corporate structure in the middle of a city, projecting the company’s core values through digital art.

It might be easy to imagine but to build your own immersive experience, where and how do you begin?

