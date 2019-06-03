Trueform Unveils New IoT Data-Driven Digital Displays

The What: Trueform Digital has unveiled a new range of next-generation intelligent and versatile solutions, designed to help towns and cities improve the lives of their citizens through data-driven decision making.

Trueform says its new range of Smart Street Digital Info Hubs, which have already been deployed in London, promise new levels of interactivity—with features that help improve safety and efficiency in large public areas like shopping malls, sporting venues, and transportation hubs.

The What Else: Trueform's Smart Kiosks are using data to help the public make more informed and intelligence-based decisions when making journeys, be it travel times, safety of the route, or environmental issues like air quality.

Utilizing breakthroughs in IoT technologies and solutions, each kiosk can be fitted with a wide range of smart sensors that can automatically collect and share real time information with other devices within a connected kiosk networked environment. Sensors include: noise, air quality, traffic, weather, light pollution, and more.

The Bottom Line: Available in a range of sizes, Trueform’s kiosks utilize the latest display and communications technologies to offer a mix of physical and interactive services to support the public.

Each kiosk comes equipped with an HD touchscreen display housed in a ruggedized enclosures designed to offer visual clarity and high contrast and brightness—in all weather conditions, including direct sunlight or rain.