ONE Spokane Stadium Enhances Visual Experience

USL Spokane is gearing up for a new game-day experience for fans this coming season. When Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity soccer fans head to matches at ONE Spokane Stadium in Washington, they will be greeted by all new LED video displays from Daktronics. The installation of a main video display and pitch-level displays is currently underway and will be ready to inform and entertain at every match.

The field-level LED is a particularly exciting addition to ONE Spokane Stadium, said Mac Graff, USL Spokane’s manager of partnership fulfillment. “It stretches across 80% of the east sideline,” Graff said. “USL Spokane will be one of few with this quality of field-level LED at their home pitch. Add that to the top-notch Daktronics video board that sits atop the stadium and we’re going to be able to do so much with fan engagement and experience, game-day displays, and local partner development.”

The video display will measure 20.5x36 feet and will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver high-quality images, videos, statistics, graphics, and sponsor messaging to fans throughout ONE Spokane Stadium.

The pitch-perimeter display will measure approximately 2.5x246 feet long and feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing. This will allow for supplemental information to the main display while also allowing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events with their branding directly next to the live action.

“This project helps highlight Daktronics' ability to bring a stadium to life with LED technology while also ensuring ONE Spokane Stadium is a complete entertainment destination for their tenants and fans,” said Daktronics regional manager Brady Jacobsen. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this project and look forward to this stadium bringing joy and entertainment to soccer fans in the Northwest for years to come.”