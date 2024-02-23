College Baseball's Top Team Scores Big On and Off the Field

Wake Forest entered the 2024 college baseball season as the No. 1 team in the country. Demon Deacon fans now get an enhanced game-day experience to watch their top-tier baseball team thanks to a new Daktronics outfield video display.

The new outfield video display measures 23x43 feet and features an 8-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver high-resolution imagery and wide-angle visibility to fans in every seat. It features environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the outdoors of the Wake Forest campus.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones of varying content. This content can be any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, or sponsorship messaging.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

“We’re excited to be working on another great project with our long-time partners at Wake Forest University,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “This new display will enhance the fan experience on game day at David F. Couch Ballpark and we can’t wait to see it up and running on opening day and beyond.”

Daktronics included a complete Show Control solution which provides a combination of display control software, video processing, data integration, and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. Additionally, a content package will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services to help bring the new display to life for Demon Deacon fans and student-athletes.