Tracking Trends from the 2019 NAB Show

TV Technology, TVBEurope, and the Creative Planet Network are set to review some of the most important media technologies and new products showcased at NAB 2019 in a free webinar on Wed., May 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

"This year, over 90,000 media, entertainment, and technology professionals descended up Las Vegas for the 2019 NAB Show," said Cristina Clapp, content director, Creative Planet Network. "Each of these attendees saw first-hand the latest and greatest innovations. Now, in this free webinar, our team will explore those innovations and their impact on the industry."

During the webinar, the editorial teams will cover NAB 2019 hot topics like 8K, 5G, large-format imaging, machine learning, eSports, IP video workflows, and more.

Click here to learn more or to register.