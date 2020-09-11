Today’s Awkward Zoom Classes Could Bring a New Era of Higher Education (EdSurge)

"The fall semester of 2020 is like nothing we have seen before in higher education. Most colleges and universities in the United States are conducting classes either partly or fully online. Many students have chosen to defer or to forego their education completely. Many colleges and universities will suffer extreme financial stress; some–up to 345 colleges, according to one recent estimate–could be forced to close. Faculty are likely to face layoffs unprecedented in the history of U.S. higher education."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 has impacted higher education in countless ways, from large-scale acceptance of remote learning and HyFlex options to folding institution and layoffs of faculty and staff. EdSurge takes a look at what the immediate changes of our current moment could mean for the future.