Toca Madera Sets 'Intimate and Transformative' Setting with Sound

Toca Madera, a modern Mexican Steakhouse by international hospitality group Noble 33, has opened its latest location in Houston, TX. To support daily background music and higher-energy evenings with live DJs or for private events, Global AV Group installed 1 SOUND’s Cannon coaxial loudspeakers for sonic clarity, fidelity, and SPL capability helping to fulfill the intimate and transformative setting for Toca Madera.

Global AV implemented mainly Cannon C8i’s throughout the 14,000-square-foot restaurant, the largest of any of Toca Madera’s locations. The Cannon C8s were deployed as a full range speaker without the need of subwoofers. The Cannon C8 is designed with an 8-inch driver and a compression driver and has an extended frequency response down to 55 Hz, these qualities combined make the C8 sonically impactful and full range. The C8 has a similar high-fidelity quality like the other models in its series however offers more SPL with a max of 120 dB, making this loudspeaker perfect for this venue that wants intimate background music and the capability to create a high-energy experience with DJs.

“As a dealer and also user in my personal home of 1 SOUND it was my first time using the Cannon C8 for Toca Madera Houston," explained Jason Ojeda, owner of Global AV Group. "This box is officially my new favorite loudspeaker. When a manufacturer says ‘full range’, in today’s world, it can be very subjective. This loudspeaker truly plays to full bandwidth. Its HF is balanced and delicate with just enough cut through the air. Wow, Toca is one of the best projects we have done, because the client advocated for making sure the audio system was done properly without compromise in quality but also because the C8 just delivers.”

The Cannon C6i’s were placed in dining areas of the venue that were not as open and did not need as much throw, fulfilling consistent audio distribution throughout the venue. With the C6 model also being full range with a bandwidth down to 60 Hz, these fit perfectly in private dining rooms.

The Cannons were mounted using their respective C-Clamp and L-Bracket accessories allowing for aiming the loudspeakers on both the horizontal and vertical axis. Together, with the Cannon C6i and C8i, Global AV successfully created a visually minimal, full-range, distributed audio system that offers energy and higher fidelity for listening and intelligibility for Toca Madera Houston.