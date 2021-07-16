Tim Kuschel Forms T3 Academy

Noted AV professional Tim Kuschel has formed T3 Academy, a non-profit training resource for the live events and audiovisual communities.

By working with manufacturers, industry groups, and production companies, T3's goal is to make product training accessible regardless of region and help broaden the understanding of emerging technologies related to live events.

"As the pandemic winds down and gathering in mass is once again allowed for meetings and live events, technicians will be returning from a long hiatus," said Kuschel. "The shuttering of entertainment and live events for more than a year has forced many technicians to pivot to other occupations. Those that remain are returning with financial and emotional stresses and perhaps some job fade. At the T3 Academy, we want to provide access to refresher information as well as new subjects that expanded during the pandemic such virtual and hybrid events."

T3's board of director includes Kuschel; Robert Murdock; Erik Iversen, PMP; Meg Sciarini-Smith, CTS; Ken Freeman; and Chrissy Sara, CTS-I.

For more information on the organization, visit t3.academy.