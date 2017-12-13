TI Expands Portfolio of DLP Products

Texas Instruments is expanding its family of chipsets to bring 4K UHD technology to new applications. Building on the introduction of the DLP660TE chipset, the first affordable 4K UHD offering in the industry, the portfolio now includes two smaller chipsets, the DLP470TE and DLP470TP, to expand the sharp image capabilities of 4K UHD into a broader range of end equipment.



Developers can now design DLP 4K UHD technology into a variety of end products such as laser TVs, mobile smart TVs, digital signage displays, smart home displays, pico projectors, business and education projectors, and more. The chipsets span a wide range of power, size, brightness and performance levels to help designers achieve any 4K UHD end-equipment objective.

Each DLP 4K UHD chipset exceeds the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) definition for 4K UHD technology, displaying over 8 million pixels on the screen.

The DLP470TP is the most compact 4K UHD solution from DLP Products, and is optimized for size and power. Measuring 17 mm by 24.5 mm and supporting brightness levels up to 1,500 lumens, the DLP470TP can deliver 4K UHD quality to equipment such as mobile smart TVs and pico projectors.

The DLP470TE is optimized for projectors needing over 1,500 lumens. This chipset is in a larger package, 22 mm by 32 mm, which enables it to withstand the heat generated by brightness levels up to 4,000 lumens.